Lloyd W. Koke, age 89, of Ovid passed away at Beechtree Care Center in Ithaca on Tuesday (February 5, 2019).



A Graveside Service with military honors will be announced later this year. The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Lloyd's memory to kindly consider a donation to Christ Lutheran Church in Interlaken.



Lloyd was born in Omaha on February 8, 1929, a son of the late Robert and Lena (Zeeb) Koke. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, Lloyd moved to Ovid after being stationed at Sampson and opened Koke's TV and Appliances, later known as Koke's Coal. He owned and operated his business on Main Street for 42 years before retiring. Lloyd was active in the Ovid community serving on the South Seneca Ambulance Corps, Ovid Fire Department, and member of Christ Lutheran Church in Interlaken.



Lloyd is survived by his companion of 37 years and her family, Judy Tavelli; two children Robert Koke and Jamie Cline; and three sisters Marilyn Dillon, Betty Vandenberg, and Nancy Wallquist.



In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Anderson.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 1-877-828-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary