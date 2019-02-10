Louise A. Tuttle

Louise A. Tuttle, 78, of Apopka, Florida passed away on February 01, 2019.

Ms. Tuttle was born on September 11, 1940 in Diana, New York.

She is survived by her children Terri (Louie) Losani of Apopka, Sue Tuttle of Geneva, New York and Tacie Sommerfeldt of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren Christopher Losani, Kevin Losani, Joshua Sommerfeldt, Kimberly Millen, Jeremy Sommerfeldt, and Brianna Tuttle; great grandchildren Levi Millen, Lexi Millen, and Isabella Sommerfeldt; nieces and nephews Charlene Wyatt, Charlie Pinckney, and Christopher Wyatt.

Ms. Tuttle will be missed by her many loved ones and friends.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019
