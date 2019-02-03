LODI - Margaret A. "Peggy" Lypka, age 79, formerly of Lodi and Ovid, passed away at the Falls Home in Montour Falls on Sunday (January 20, 2019).



A graveside service will be held at West Lodi Cemetery in the Spring of 2019, details will be announced by Covert Funeral Home of Ovid.



Peggy was born in Geneva on February 7, 1939, a daughter of the late Donald and Beatrice "Betty" McIntosh. After high school, Peggy always remained in the area; she worked at Willard Psychiatric Center, harvested grapes and tied vines for local vineyards, and then ran Hollister's Soda Bar in Lodi for several years.



She is survived by her sons Dean (Kim) Hollister of Auburn, Dale (Tina) Hollister of Ovid, and Larry Hollister of Lodi; her grandchildren Michael (Diane) Hollister and Brittany Hollister; her sisters Phyllis Hoaglan of Ovid and Joan Wilson of Phoenix, Ariz.; nieces and nephews Patricia McIntosh, Theresa (David) Borisoff, Billy (Judith) Myers, Matthew Whitney and David Herndon.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Herndon. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2019