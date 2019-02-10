Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane R. Young. View Sign





LYONS–Mary Jane Young, 87, passed away on Friday (February 8, 2019) at the Demay Living Center.Family will greet friends on Monday (Feb. 11) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Her Funeral Service will be Tuesday (Feb. 12) at Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Palmyra Cemetery.In memory of Mary Jane, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513Mary Jane was born the daughter of the late Reese and Doris (Farrell) Roberts on Monday (January 18, 1932) in Rochester, N.Y. Mary Jane graduated from East High School in Rochester, N.Y. For several years she and her husband ran the family business, Tastee Freeze. Mary Jane volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Newark-Wayne Hospital in the gift shop, and at her church, Newark First United Methodist. She enjoyed being around people, even as recently as a few years ago she was driving friends to appointments.Mary Jane will be remembered by her daughter, Sandra DeTaeye; sons William Young and Robert (Heather) Young; son-in-law, Ray Boyd; twelve grandchildren Brandy, Jessica, Josh, Caleb, Addie, Ray Jr., Anna, Robert, Joseph, Sam, Hunter, and Maddi; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers Richard (Ruth) Roberts, and John (Barb) Roberts; sisters Beverly Snyder, Katherine Greennan, and Doreen (Dan) Ganoung.Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband, Robert Young; daughter, Carol Boyd; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Young; brother, Reese "Jim" Roberts, II.You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com

