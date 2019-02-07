Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy L. Anderson. View Sign





Family and friends may call on Saturday (February 9, 2019) from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Penn Yan United Methodist Church, 166 Main St., Penn Yan, NY. A celebration of Nancy's life will take place at the church at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Penn Yan United Methodist Church, 166 Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Nancy was born on March 16, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Penwell Linkhorn. She enjoyed gardening, Keuka Lake, sports and she was an avid Ohio State fan. Nancy worked at and retired from Dr. Nash's Dental Office in Penn Yan as a Dental Assistant.



Nancy is survived by her daughter, Susan (Kevin) Pallar of Penn Yan; son, Eric (Kim) Anderson of Canandaigua; grandchildren Kelly (Ryan) Multer, Rachele Anderson and Jessica Anderson; great-grandchildren Braylinn, Kane and Parker Multer; brother, Lloyd Linkhorn; sister, Joanne Ferree; brother, Jerry Linkhorn and several nieces and nephews.



