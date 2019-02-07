Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WATERLOO – Nino French, 88, passed away Sunday (February 3, 2019) (Super Bowl Sunday) at Geneva General Hospital.Friends and family are invited to call Friday (February 8) from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday (February 9) at noon at Saint Mary's Church, Waterloo. A military Service will follow the mass at the church. Burial will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery in the Spring.Nino's family request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to Saint Mary's Church, 25 Center Street, Waterloo, NY 13165 or Waterloo Little League, P.O. Box 83, Waterloo, New York 13165.He was born on May 3, 1930 in Waterloo the son of the late Samuel and Rose (Comis) French. He was a 1948 graduate of Waterloo High School. Nino played for the Boston Braves Minor League. He served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict , from March 1951 to February 1953, earning the rank of SGT. He was a supervisor in the sheet metal division at the Seneca Army Depot, Romulus until his retirement.While working at the Depot, Nino also owned and operated a Sheet Metal Company.Nino and his wife, Dorothy, hardly missed a baseball game their boys were in from little league to college. Dad coached little league and American legion baseball. He played semi pro town team baseball for a long time and then played slow pitch softball until he was 38 years old. He also was a hunter and fisherman until his mid-60's. His other sports hobby was he loved bowling. He enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and Giants, as well as playing cards.He is survived by his sons Joseph (Cathy) French of Annapolis, Md. and Nicholas (Rose) French of Rochester; his grandchildren Nick, Mike, Dominic and Angelo; his sister, Margaret Deeb; numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.Nino was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his son, Ted; a sister, Josephine (William) Coffey; brothers John (Dorothy), Paul (Jenny), Samuel and Lawrence French.

