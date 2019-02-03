Obituary Guest Book View Sign





There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of his life will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday (February 7) in the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. The Rev. Mark Seeber, of the Geneva Christina Fellowship will officiate.



Contributions, in his memory, may be made to a .



Richard was born in Canandaigua and has been a lifelong resident of this area. He was the son of the late James and Ruth Barber. He was retired from Elder Lee in Oaks Corners where he was a galvanizer. He was a member of War Dads of VFW Post #2670; he loved to hunt and listen to Country Music.



He is survived by his wife, Lois; his sons Joseph (Tammie) Thornton, Jessup, Ga.; Eddie (Sandy) Barber of Seattle, Wash., Richie Barber of Texas, Christopher Thornton, Jessup, Ga.; his daughters Jeannie Barber of Calif., Dawn ( Gyson) Andre of Geneva, Sherry (Willie) Rowe of Md. and Donna Dyer of Savannah, Ga.; his sister, Jean (Bruce) Slouth of Geneva and Skyler Gomez and Marcia Phillips and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his brothers Robert, Sonny and Bill.



For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit





181 North Main Street

Geneva , NY 14456

