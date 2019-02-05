|
LYONS – Mike Keeley, 72, died Friday (February 1, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital after a brief illness.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Mike was born on October 21, 1946 in Newark, New Jersey, the son of the late James P. and Elizebeth Hoose Keeley II. He was a graduated of Geneva High School in 1965. For fifteen years, he worked in an auto collision shop. Then for next twenty five years, Mike was a commercial roofer and a farrier.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 46 years, Karen (Tellier) Keeley; his daughters Laura (Mark Jontos) Keeley Sovereign, Katlynn Keeley; sons Lucas (Brittany) Keeley, Branigan (Melissa) Keeley, Adam (Brooke) Keeley; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters Patricia McDermott and Marianne (William) McConkey and many nieces, nephews and cousins and best friend, Scooter.
Mike was predeceased his parents and a brother, James P. Keeley III.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019