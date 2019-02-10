ROSE–Robert O. Smith, 90, a resident of Newark Manor passed away Friday (February 08, 2019).
Family and friends may call Monday (Feb. 11) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery.
For those wishing, memorials may be made to Rose Fire Department, PO Box 63, Rose, NY 14542 in Bob's memory.
Bob was born October 21, 1928 in Lyons, a son to Edmund C. and Freeda Lester Smith. He was employed by Durkee Foods in Wolcott, Curtis-Burns in Alton, Mobil Chemical in Macedon and the Town of Rose Highway Department throughout the years. Bob faithfully served as a 50 plus year member of Rose Fire Department.
Survived by his wife, Lillian; son, James; daughter, Shirley (Ernest) Fletcher; step-children Leonard Webster and Wendy Edick; 11 grandchildren Ashlyn, Nicholas, Tanya, Paul, Todd, Stephanie, Emily, Katie, Brett, Richelle and Chasity; several great-great grandchildren; two sisters Lois (Clifford) Steitler and Joan (Ken) Roberts; brother, Charles (Grace) Smith; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Lyla; son, Robert; and brother, Howard.
