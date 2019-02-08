Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Cremation will be completed by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home of North Rose. Plans are pending for a memorial service.



Contributions are suggested to: North Rose Methodist Church, or the Chapel and/or Activities Departments of the Clifton Springs Nursing Home.



Ruth was born on February 6, 1925, in North Rose, New York, to Cecil and Leona Clingerman and was one of seven daughters. She graduated from North Rose High School in 1942. Ruth married Leon J. Bartleson of Sodus, New York on April 17, 1943. From the time of their marriage until 1983, they lived and worked on the Bartleson fruit farm. They then moved to North Rose where Ruth lived until 2007 following the death of her husband in 2003. Thereafter, Ruth resided at Parkwood Assisted Living in Macedon, and later Clifton Springs Nursing Home.



In addition to assisting with their farm, Ruth worked as a dental office manager. She was an active member of the Alton and North Rose Methodist Churches. Ruth loved to entertain, was a talented quilter and seamstress, and enjoyed raising and canning her own produce. She was very fond of animals, antiques and music.



Ruth is survived by three daughters Karen Buzzell of Macedon, Betsy McCranels (John) of Lyons, and Nancy Mervar (Charles) of Colorado; three grandchildren Mike McCranels of Geneva, Lori Beth Willard (Doug) of Fairport, and Jeffrey Buzzell of Colorado; three great-grandchildren; and her sisters Elaine McQueen Nolen of Kentucky, and Maxine Rawden of Sodus, as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Leon Bartleson; her parents Cecil and Leona Clingerman; four sisters Adele Clingerman, Thelma Collins, Grace Poole



keysorfuneralhomes.com NORTH ROSE–Ruth Bartleson passed away February 5, 2019, at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home one day before her 94th birthday.Cremation will be completed by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home of North Rose. Plans are pending for a memorial service.Contributions are suggested to: North Rose Methodist Church, or the Chapel and/or Activities Departments of the Clifton Springs Nursing Home.Ruth was born on February 6, 1925, in North Rose, New York, to Cecil and Leona Clingerman and was one of seven daughters. She graduated from North Rose High School in 1942. Ruth married Leon J. Bartleson of Sodus, New York on April 17, 1943. From the time of their marriage until 1983, they lived and worked on the Bartleson fruit farm. They then moved to North Rose where Ruth lived until 2007 following the death of her husband in 2003. Thereafter, Ruth resided at Parkwood Assisted Living in Macedon, and later Clifton Springs Nursing Home.In addition to assisting with their farm, Ruth worked as a dental office manager. She was an active member of the Alton and North Rose Methodist Churches. Ruth loved to entertain, was a talented quilter and seamstress, and enjoyed raising and canning her own produce. She was very fond of animals, antiques and music.Ruth is survived by three daughters Karen Buzzell of Macedon, Betsy McCranels (John) of Lyons, and Nancy Mervar (Charles) of Colorado; three grandchildren Mike McCranels of Geneva, Lori Beth Willard (Doug) of Fairport, and Jeffrey Buzzell of Colorado; three great-grandchildren; and her sisters Elaine McQueen Nolen of Kentucky, and Maxine Rawden of Sodus, as well as several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Leon Bartleson; her parents Cecil and Leona Clingerman; four sisters Adele Clingerman, Thelma Collins, Grace Poole Smith , and Hazel Kise Badman; and her son-in-law, Jack Buzzell. Funeral Home Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home

5025 North Main Street

North Rose , NY 14516

(315) 587-2721 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close