There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be held Friday (February 8) at 11a.m. at St. Marks Episcopal Church, Penn Yan. Burial following service at Bellona Cemetery, if conditions permit.



Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, PO Box 424 Penn Yan, NY 14527 and Camp Quin c/o Camp Directors PO Box 277 Palmyra, NY 14522 or



Shirley was born on April 5, 1924 in Geneva, N.Y., the daughter of the late Clyde and Margaret Scott Gelder of Bellona, N.Y.. She worked at her husband's business, A.E. Covert Corporation in Penn Yan for many years and retired from Geneva Toyota. She was organist at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in the early 1950's and again in the 1960's and 70's. She was president of Episcopal Church Women for two years and also represented St. Mark's Church as liaison to the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester. Shirley was a member of Ska-hase-ga-o Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and spent several years volunteering for the American Red Cross. She loved to bake, and no one on the planet made a better pie.



She is survived by her three children Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Douglas of Ahoskie, N.C., Stephanie Durham of Canandaigua, N.Y., Peter (Connie) Covert of Penn Yan; five grandchildren Michael (Jessica) Douglas, Morgan (Karl) Fleming, Benjamin Covert, Jacob Covert and Phoebe Durham; great-granddaughter, Olivia Jean Douglas; twin sister, Barbara G. Knop of Lima, N.Y., and her family.



She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Arthur E. Covert in 2009.



102 East Main Street

Penn Yan , NY 14527

