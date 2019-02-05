Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Susan Estelle Mullin Watkins was born on January 8, 1945 in Elmira N.Y. and on died January 25, 2019 in Rochester N.Y.



At Susan's request there will be no funeral, instead a Celebration of Life event will be held later this year at a time and place to be advertised later in this publication.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The University of Rochester Medical Center Palliative Care Program, Office of Advancement Unit 4-1200, P.O. Box 278996, 300 E. River Road, Rochester NY 14627 or Hope Walk of Yates County, P.O. Box 174, Penn Yan NY 14527.



Susan was a graduate of Southside High in Elmira (1963) and Syracuse University (1967) where she earned a dual degree in Journalism and Liberal Arts. In her early career, Susan was a



reporter for the Elmira Star Gazette, Martha's Vineyard Gazette, and several Syracuse area newspapers. Later she was Co-editor/Publisher of the Dundee Observer in partnership with her long-time friend Susan (Flood) McCann (A.K.A. The Snoop Sisters) and News Director for WFLR Radio, both of Dundee NY. Susan wrote several books including Conversations with Seth. She was an avid gardener and her flowers were well known to her neighbors. Her other interests included genealogy, bird watching, and baseball which she pursued as a voracious reader, fearless explorer and little league fan.

