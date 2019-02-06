Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia "Jean" Haggerty. View Sign

GENEVA - Virginia "Jean" Haggerty, 89, died Saturday (Feb. 2, 2019) at Olean, N.Y. General Hospital of complications following a fall.



A graveside service will be held in the summer at the family's convenience.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165, or Geneva Reads, FLCC, 63 Pulteney St., Geneva, NY, 14456, would be appreciated.



She was born in Olean, N.Y., the daughter of John E. and Nellie (Lockwood) Clark.



She attended Olean High School and was a lifelong learner through one of her favorite pastimes, reading. She married Leo M. Haggerty in 1955 and was the mother of five daughters and one son. In addition to reading, she loved cats and enjoyed craftwork, baking and gardening and volunteered for many years at her children's schools. She defied gender roles early on, building cupboards and repairing whatever needed fixing around the family's home. She worked as an office clerk and election inspector for several years.



She is survived by four daughters Anne (Fred) Schühle of Geneva, Jeanne (Jim) Fusco of Avon, Kathy (Dave) McCoy of Portville, Maggie of Florida; her son, Leo (Robin) of Frankfort, Ky.; her son-in-law, Mike Curcio of Fairport; many grandchildren including Emily (Tom) Hanagan of Canandaigua and Tj (Shannon) of Albany; many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Mimi Crowley of Nashua, N.H.



Mrs. Haggerty was predeceased by her parents; her youngest daughter, Liz Curcio of Pittsford; two brothers; three sisters; and a nephew.



Online condolences may be expressed at GENEVA - Virginia "Jean" Haggerty, 89, died Saturday (Feb. 2, 2019) at Olean, N.Y. General Hospital of complications following a fall.A graveside service will be held in the summer at the family's convenience.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165, or Geneva Reads, FLCC, 63 Pulteney St., Geneva, NY, 14456, would be appreciated.She was born in Olean, N.Y., the daughter of John E. and Nellie (Lockwood) Clark.She attended Olean High School and was a lifelong learner through one of her favorite pastimes, reading. She married Leo M. Haggerty in 1955 and was the mother of five daughters and one son. In addition to reading, she loved cats and enjoyed craftwork, baking and gardening and volunteered for many years at her children's schools. She defied gender roles early on, building cupboards and repairing whatever needed fixing around the family's home. She worked as an office clerk and election inspector for several years.She is survived by four daughters Anne (Fred) Schühle of Geneva, Jeanne (Jim) Fusco of Avon, Kathy (Dave) McCoy of Portville, Maggie of Florida; her son, Leo (Robin) of Frankfort, Ky.; her son-in-law, Mike Curcio of Fairport; many grandchildren including Emily (Tom) Hanagan of Canandaigua and Tj (Shannon) of Albany; many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Mimi Crowley of Nashua, N.H.Mrs. Haggerty was predeceased by her parents; her youngest daughter, Liz Curcio of Pittsford; two brothers; three sisters; and a nephew.Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home

3128 Nys Route 417 W

Olean , NY 14760

(716) 372-0254 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close