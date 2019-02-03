GENEVA - Wayne E. Love, 88 of Canandaigua, New York and Vero Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on January 24, 2019 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. February 12, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 500 Iris Lane, Vero Beach. Military burial will follow at 11 a.m. on May 20th at St. Agnes Cemetery, County Road 13, Clifton Springs, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning c/o Finger Lakes Health Foundation, 196 North Street Geneva, New York 14456 or VNA Hospice of Vero Beach, 901 37th Street Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Wayne was born in Canandaigua, N.Y. and graduated from Clifton Springs High School where he excelled in sports and music. Wayne's strong work ethic was fostered by his parents and in 1945 they started publishing The Merchandiser, still in existence, on the dining room table. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. In 1998 it was confirmed that while stationed in Libya his clandestine unit was a support group for the CIA. In the mid-fifties he purchased the Geneva Pennysaver (Geneva Printing), which he published for 38 years. Wayne was a long time member of Winnek Post American Legion and the Geneva Country Club. Wayne was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, endless jokes and fun loving nature, which endeared him to all he met.
Survived by his loving wife, Gail (Dippold); daughters Jo Ellen Alcock (Ronald), and Lori Love; sisters Jeanne (Lewis) and Sara Jane (VanOpdorp); brothers Neil and Dale; grandchildren Carrie and Greg Alcock, Katie Wood and his great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Isabella and Walter, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Ann (Barry); his parents Wilson and Margaret; sister, Marian and brother, Richard.
