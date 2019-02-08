Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. Hibbard. View Sign

GENEVA- William F. Hibbard, age 86, of Geneva passed away on Tuesday (February 5, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.



Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (Feb.10) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral services will be held on Monday (Feb. 11) at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the .



Bill was born on January 25, 1933 in Seneca Falls the son of the late Carl and Dorothy White Hibbard. He graduated from Mynderse Academy and served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955. Bill retired after many years as a Custodian with the Geneva City School District. He was a member of the Kirk-Casey post 366 American Legion, St. Stephen's Church, volunteer at McDonough Ball Park and was a volunteer for many years at Geneva General Hospital where he was known as the "Candy Man".



Bill is survived by his daughter, Laura Taylor of Rockwall, Texas; grandchildren Spencer Joseph Taylor, Eric Christian Taylor and Katerina Hope "Katya" Taylor; sisters Doris Steen of Geneva, Georgianna Hibbard of Seneca Falls; brother, Carl (Marilyn) Hibbard of Shreveport, La; several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and many friends.



He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Mary E. Hibbard; sons John Hibbard and Raymond Hibbard; brothers Lee Hibbard and Gerald Hibbard.



2 Timothy 4:7- I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.



