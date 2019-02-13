Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Hultquist Spiker died on February 8, 2019, after a valiant battle against cancer. Betty was born on July 5, 1947 in Red Wing, MN, to Arleen Barker Hultquist and John Willard Hultquist. Her beloved parents and her beloved brother, John Willard Hultquist, Jr., predeceased her.

She graduated from Wayland Academy in 1965, from the

Betty enjoyed her life to the fullest every moment, from a glorious childhood full of horses and adventures, to a cross-country road trip in a school-bus-turned-camper in the 70s. She settled in Atlanta and decided to pursue another college degree, this time in architectural engineering. Graduating with honors, she pursued a career consulting on commercial building products and writing technical specifications for architects. In 1993, she co-founded Spiker Baldwin Associates, Inc. with business partner and friend, Philip Baldwin. They enjoyed many years of being the "material geeks" for their faithful clients across the country.

Luckily in her new career, Betty met Henry Spiker, the love of her life. She and Hank were married on August 4, 1984 (impossible to forget an 8-4-84 anniversary!), and enjoyed 34 wonderful years of marriage.

Betty and Hank raised their family in Decatur, GA and enjoyed living in and serving that wonderful community for over 40 years. Betty served on the Decatur Downtown Development Authority Board for many years. She was also an active, long-time member of the Decatur

In her spare time, one of Betty's favorite pastimes was enjoying gatherings at the family's lakeside home at Lake Lanier near Cumming, GA. Relaxing on the beach with family and friends, strolling through their flower-filled gardens, watching beautiful sunsets, and generally reconnecting with nature made the lake house her "happy place".

In addition to her beloved and deeply cherished husband, Hank, Betty is survived by her beloved and deeply cherished family: daughter, Lisa Owen, her husband, Jamie, and grandchildren, Gillum and Jay; son, James Reynolds, his wife, Tracy, and grandchildren, Lela and Clara; son, Deryk Spiker, and his wife, Rachael; sister, Marcy Hultquist; sister-in-law, Judy Hultquist; cousins Tim and Cindy Hultquist, Steve and Judy Hultquist, Betsy and Pat Ollhoff, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty's memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at Decatur Presbyterian Church on Friday, February 15, with a reception to follow in the Keith Parlor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Winship Cancer Institute/Emory Healthcare (

A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Hultquist Spiker died on February 8, 2019, after a valiant battle against cancer. Betty was born on July 5, 1947 in Red Wing, MN, to Arleen Barker Hultquist and John Willard Hultquist. Her beloved parents and her beloved brother, John Willard Hultquist, Jr., predeceased her.She graduated from Wayland Academy in 1965, from the University of Minnesota with a BA in Humanities in 1970, and from Southern Polytechnic State University with a BS in Architectural Engineering in 1980.Betty enjoyed her life to the fullest every moment, from a glorious childhood full of horses and adventures, to a cross-country road trip in a school-bus-turned-camper in the 70s. She settled in Atlanta and decided to pursue another college degree, this time in architectural engineering. Graduating with honors, she pursued a career consulting on commercial building products and writing technical specifications for architects. In 1993, she co-founded Spiker Baldwin Associates, Inc. with business partner and friend, Philip Baldwin. They enjoyed many years of being the "material geeks" for their faithful clients across the country.Luckily in her new career, Betty met Henry Spiker, the love of her life. She and Hank were married on August 4, 1984 (impossible to forget an 8-4-84 anniversary!), and enjoyed 34 wonderful years of marriage.Betty and Hank raised their family in Decatur, GA and enjoyed living in and serving that wonderful community for over 40 years. Betty served on the Decatur Downtown Development Authority Board for many years. She was also an active, long-time member of the Decatur Rotary Club , where she made numerous lifetime friendships.In her spare time, one of Betty's favorite pastimes was enjoying gatherings at the family's lakeside home at Lake Lanier near Cumming, GA. Relaxing on the beach with family and friends, strolling through their flower-filled gardens, watching beautiful sunsets, and generally reconnecting with nature made the lake house her "happy place".In addition to her beloved and deeply cherished husband, Hank, Betty is survived by her beloved and deeply cherished family: daughter, Lisa Owen, her husband, Jamie, and grandchildren, Gillum and Jay; son, James Reynolds, his wife, Tracy, and grandchildren, Lela and Clara; son, Deryk Spiker, and his wife, Rachael; sister, Marcy Hultquist; sister-in-law, Judy Hultquist; cousins Tim and Cindy Hultquist, Steve and Judy Hultquist, Betsy and Pat Ollhoff, and numerous nieces and nephews.Betty's memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at Decatur Presbyterian Church on Friday, February 15, with a reception to follow in the Keith Parlor.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Winship Cancer Institute/Emory Healthcare ( winshipcancer.emory.edu ), Decatur Cooperative Ministry ( decaturcooperativeministry.org ), Lifeline Animal Project ( lifelineanimal.org ), or the .A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International University of Minnesota Return to today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations