Carolyn Ann Parker, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the age of 80. Ann was born September 18, 1938 in Birmingham, AL. She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Brent; mother, Margaret Brent; brother, Joseph Brent; and sister, Marjorie Godwin. She is survived by her husband, Don Parker; sister, Gloria Sorrell; sons, Mark Bellenger and Chris Parker; daughters, Cindy Bellenger and Lisa Parker; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Ann started her career as a telephone operator for Southern Bell. She moved into retail management for Barnes & Noble and Hallmark before retiring. Socially she was a 20+ year member of the Cumming First United Methodist Church and the Forsyth County Ladies League.

She loved her family unconditionally and was always there for common sense counsel and advice. She was a passionate Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. She also enjoyed an occasional visit to a slot machine here and there, seeming to have a sixth sense for picking just the right machine at the right time. In retirement she was able to do extensive travel around the world with her husband, Don. Her smile and personality were able to light up any room she entered.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, at the Cumming First United Methodist Church – 770 Canton Highway, Cumming, GA 30040. Visitation for family & friends will be at 2 p.m., downstairs in Room 10.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Georgia chapter of the , 41 Perimeter Center East, Ste. 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.

Byars Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

