Dewey was born on August 9, 1933 in Blockton, Alabama to parents Robert and Mary McCulley. He attended Phillips High School in Birmingham, Ala. After graduation, he enlisted in the Airforce, where he was mostly stationed in Texas. Upon completing his time in the service, Mr. McCulley came back home and began employment with L&N Railroad. His job took him to Nashville, and Birmingham and eventually to Atlanta. He stayed with this company until he retired in 1993, at the age of 60.

In the early 1960's Dewey met the love of his life, Martha L. McCutcheon, and on October 14, 1961, he made the smart decision to marry her. They spent most of their 58 married years living in Georgia. First in Atlanta, then Decatur, onto Douglasville and eventually retiring north of Atlanta, in Cumming.

Mr. McCulley is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary McCulley, as well as his older brother, Clifton McCulley.

Dewey is survived by his loving wife Martha L. McCulley; Children, Christopher (Cumming) and Cynthia Crandell (Matthew); Four grandchildren, Chase Crandell, Indigo Crandell, Samantha Crandell, Zachary Crandell; Sister, Linda Bartlett (Alabama) and several beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 2 PM on Sunday, February 10th at Ingram's Funeral Home in Cumming. The family will receive friends from 12 pm till hour of the service at Ingram Funeral home on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or .

Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements.

Forsyth County News

February 10, 2019

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming , GA 30040

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

