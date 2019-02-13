Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Cook Neal. View Sign

Donna Cook Neal, daughter of the late Ruby Barker Cook and Elam R. Cook, died Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Born February 15, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, she attended the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC. She was a longtime resident of Tucker, and later Cumming, GA.

Donna was a Girl Scout as well as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an active member of the American Contract Bridge League achieving the rank of Life Master in 1996. She was an active member of the Deer Creek Garden Club, the Cumming Duplicate Bridge Club, and the Alpharetta Duplicate Bridge Club.

She is survived by her husband, Harry S. Neal, Jr.; sons, William Loring Kemp and Brandon Barker Kemp; stepson, Harry Stephen Neal, III; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, in the Chapel at Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming Georgia, 30040. A reception will follow from 2 – 4 p.m. at Roswell Provisions, 955 Canton Street, Roswell Georgia 30075.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming , GA 30040

