Kimberly's condition, beginning at age 14, started with Rheumatoid Arthritis, and then was later complicated by Primary Pulmonary Hypertension. Kimberly was a beautiful, brave, stubborn fighter.

She overcame these adversities and worked hard to have a very successful career. Kimberly's career in marketing started with GE in Arkansas, then Jacksonville, FL, and she eventually made Cumming, GA her home. Kimberly's career allowed her to see and experience cultures around the world. While working GE, she traveled to such places as Sydney, Milan, Brussels, and Rome are just a few of the interesting places she visited. Kimberly ended her career as a Marketing Executive for McKesson.

Kimberly had a keen eye for fashion, even if it was just a t-shirt & jeans, she always looked "put together". She was passionate about the fashion industry, interior and marketing design, as well as cooking. Kimberly was a very warm, kindhearted person. She liked meeting people, getting to know them, and how she could bring joy to their lives with her smile, as well as her caring and compassion. Kimberly loved the beach, and as she always said, she was, "happiest on the bright blue seas of the coast". Kimberly's love of the beach is where her final resting place will be.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her loving mother, Linda L. George. Kimberly is survived by her fiancé, Henry Hoffman of Cumming, GA; her loving fury companions, Jack and Molly; her father, Earl F. George of Stuttgart, AR; brother, Kenneth Earl George of Stuttgart; sister, Kathy (Jim) Ellis of Gulf Shores, AL; sister, Kerry Knowlton of Stuttgart, AR; her niece and nephews, Brandi and Will Knowlton, Gavin Carter and James and Joseph Ellis; and a host of family and friends.

Services for Kimberly will be held at 5 p.m. at Cumming Baptist Church on February 16, with the Rev. James Thalacker presiding. Services for friends and family in Arkansas will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Kimberly request that memorials be made to designated for PAH, or to the and the Children's Heart Foundation for Congenital Heart Defect Research.

https://www.lung.org/lung-health-and-diseases/lung-disease-lookup/pulmonary-arterial-hypertension/diagnosing-treating-pul-arterial-hypertension.html

https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/chf_donation.html

Condolences may be made at

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming , GA 30040

210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming , GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 13, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

