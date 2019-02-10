Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marta Mariana Peppin. View Sign



Marta lives on through her husband, Ted Edward Peppin; mother, Barbara Gomez, PhD; children, Craig (Sherrie) Peppin and Marne (Glen) Patana; brother and sister-in-law, Richard, MD and Lori Gomez; grandchildren, Cole , Clay, and Cade Peppin and Claire Patana; niece, Chellsy Gomez; aunt and uncle, Betty and Glen Womack; cousin, Bryan Womack; special friends, Terry and Charlene McGill and fur friend, Misty;

Memorial services for Marta will be held at 4:30 PM on Monday, February 11, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home on Monday

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to in memory of Marta Peppin.

Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

February 10, 2019

Marta Mariana Peppin, age 61, of Cumming, died on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born in Colombia in 1957, to Francisco and Barbara Gomez. When Marta was young, she was the National Swimming Champion in Ecuador. She graduated from Griffin High School in Griffin, GA. After high school she went to Duke University where she received her bachelor's degree. She then received her master's degree in Science at Old Dominion University. Marta attended St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Cumming, GA. She worked for over 20 years at the Cumming and Sharon Forks Library in Forsyth County. While working there, she was known by the patrons of the library as the "Mailbox Lady". Marta was an avid reader, world traveler, gardener and gourmet cook. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, mailbox lady and friend. She is preceded in death by her father, Francisco Gomez.

