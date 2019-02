Mike Carson, age 64, of Cumming, GA died at Northside Hospital Forsyth on February 2, 2019.Mike is predeceased in death by his wife, Teresa Ann Carson; parents, Leonard Napoleon Carson and Thelma Carson.Mike is survived by his fiancé, Terri Little Waters; children, Jeffrey Carson of Cumming, GA, Jason Carson of Cumming, GA, and Alicia Purvis (Jeffrey) of Cumming, GA; four grandchildren, Ali, Davis, Max, and Maddie; and one great grandchild, Jackson.Visitation will be from 12 – 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.Memorial services will also be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home.Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.