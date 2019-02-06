Mike Carson, age 64, of Cumming, GA died at Northside Hospital Forsyth on February 2, 2019.
Mike is predeceased in death by his wife, Teresa Ann Carson; parents, Leonard Napoleon Carson and Thelma Carson.
Mike is survived by his fiancé, Terri Little Waters; children, Jeffrey Carson of Cumming, GA, Jason Carson of Cumming, GA, and Alicia Purvis (Jeffrey) of Cumming, GA; four grandchildren, Ali, Davis, Max, and Maddie; and one great grandchild, Jackson.
Visitation will be from 12 – 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
Memorial services will also be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 6, 2019