Patricia Ann Dean, age 83, of Cumming, died Friday, February 8, 2019. Patricia was born in 1935, to the late Guy and Emma Pruitt. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Alpharetta, GA. She enjoyed deer hunting and tending to her flowers. Patricia loved her birds, dogs and family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Carroll Gayton; 2nd husband, Johnny Dean; longtime friend, Jerry Peppers; and grandson, Craig Gayton.
Patricia is survived by her children and their spouses, Kenneth (Brenda) Gayton, Dewayne (Cathy) Gayton, Sylvia (Terry) Smith and Malcom (Sharon) Gayton; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; 4 brothers, Herschel, Jake, Charlie and Lemuel; 6 sisters, Martha, Dorothy, Virginia, Rebeca, Syble and Barbara; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Patricia will be held at 2 pm Monday, February 11, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, with Rev. Ricky Byrd officiating. Interment will follow at Haw Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Cumming. The family will receive friends from 2 pm until 9 pm at the funeral home on Sunday.
Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
