Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
Allison E. Gilman


2006 - 2019
Allison E. Gilman Obituary
NEWMARKET - Allison E. Gilman, 12, formerly of Newmarket, Wakefield and most recently Manchester died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Elliot Hospital in Manchester from complications of Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (PMS). Born July 14, 2006 in Wolfeboro, she was the daughter of Harlan "Skip" Gilman and Rebecca Whinery.

Allison attended Newmarket School District for grades 1-6 and was currently enrolled in the 7th grade at Hillside Middle School in Manchester.

Survivors include her mother, Rebecca Whinery and her significant other Chuck Fitzmaurice of Manchester; her father, Harlan "Skip" Gilman and his significant other Debby Thompson of Rochester; her great-grandmother Reta Whinery and special friend Barbara Black; maternal grandmother, Linda Whinery; maternal grandparents, Randy Whinery and his wife Jane; paternal grandmother, Elaine Gilman; siblings, Adam Gilman, Stephanie Gilman, Jack Arthur, Bailey Arthur, and Jennelle Thompson; her uncles, Shawn Whinery and his wife Jackie of Swansea, Mass., Jared Whinery and his wife Megan and Josh Whinery and his wife Jen and Barry Gilman; and aunt, Debbie Goding.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a complete obituary and to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019
