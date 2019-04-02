|
NEWMARKET - Allison E. Gilman, 12, formerly of Newmarket, Wakefield and most recently Manchester died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Elliot Hospital in Manchester from complications of Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (PMS). Born July 14, 2006 in Wolfeboro, she was the daughter of Harlan "Skip" Gilman and Rebecca Whinery.
Allison attended Newmarket School District for grades 1-6 and was currently enrolled in the 7th grade at Hillside Middle School in Manchester.
Survivors include her mother, Rebecca Whinery and her significant other Chuck Fitzmaurice of Manchester; her father, Harlan "Skip" Gilman and his significant other Debby Thompson of Rochester; her great-grandmother Reta Whinery and special friend Barbara Black; maternal grandmother, Linda Whinery; maternal grandparents, Randy Whinery and his wife Jane; paternal grandmother, Elaine Gilman; siblings, Adam Gilman, Stephanie Gilman, Jack Arthur, Bailey Arthur, and Jennelle Thompson; her uncles, Shawn Whinery and his wife Jackie of Swansea, Mass., Jared Whinery and his wife Megan and Josh Whinery and his wife Jen and Barry Gilman; and aunt, Debbie Goding.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019