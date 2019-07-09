|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Antonio Coraine died peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home with his family and friends at his side.
Born on Feb. 12, 1921 in Swampscott, Mass. he was the second son of Thomas and Philomena Coraine.
Educated in local schools he was a graduate of the General Electric Apprentice Program in Lynn, Mass.
In 1945, Tony, as he was known to family and friends and at work, along with his friend Gene Barry were sent to Somersworth to open a satellite plant, a new concept in manufacturing at the time. They were part of ten engineers and manufacturing personnel singulary honored out of 30,000 to carry out the task.
The operation began with a handful of workers and grew over the years adding many product lines. At the time of Tony's retirement as Manager of Shop Operations in 1983, GE Somersworth employed approximately 1,500 employees and thousands over the years.
The Somersworth plant was an industry leader and Tony always attributed the company's success to the superb work ethic and skill of his co-workers.
Tony was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his daughter Janet E. Callaghan and her husband Michael; his son Antony T. Coraine and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who brought him great joy.
Tony was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Donna L. Coraine and his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Concetta.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 71 Lowell Street, Rochester with Fr. Thomas Duston as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Rochester.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of ones' choice.
Published in Fosters from July 9 to July 12, 2019