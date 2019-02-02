|
ROCHESTER - Arthur James Wiggin, 46, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at the Hyder House in Dover, N.H., after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
He is survived by his mother Donna Wiggin of Rochester, N.H.; his father Charles S. Wiggin Jr. and his wife Debbie Wiggin; he leaves behind his long time loving companion Diane Osborne who cared for him through his battle, along with their dog "Ruby"; children Colby Lake, Brooke Osborne and Alan Wiggin; his first granddaughter Annabell and his granddaughter on the way Sapherya. Also survived by beloved sister Heidi Wiggin of Rochester N.H., her daughters Stephanie and Laura who were taught by him how to "work on their own cars" while he supervised; also leaving behind great nephew and two great nieces.
Arthur worked for Vynall pool products for 15 years making pool liners. He then went on to find his handyman calling at Vigilant in Dover, N.H., making custom wine cellars, cabinets and arches. He was very proud of his work and will be dearly missed by all his loving coworkers.
His long time friend Joseph Burke and his dear friends Larry and Kathy Ciccottelli are a few of the many close friends he has left behind.
In his free time he enjoyed music, darts, working on cars, plowing, but most of all family; whether it was cooking out in his own back yard, a trip to White Lake, or just chillin' with his friends. He will be greatly missed in so many ways.
SERVICES: There will be no services at his request, yet he asked we join together for a celebration at a later date.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019