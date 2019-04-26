|
BERWICK, Maine - Barbara A. Devanna, 80, widow of William J. Devanna, Sr., passed away at her home, with her loving family by her side, after a courageous battle with lung cancer on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born on June 29, 1938, in Everett, Massachusetts, to Victor and Adeline (Fleming) Cohen.
After having raised all of her children, Barbara returned to school and graduated from UNH with a Master's Degree.
Prior to her retirement, Barbara was employed for the State of NH as a Child Protection Social Worker. Barbara and her husband co-owned the former High Street Deli and Sugar & Spice Bakery in Depot Square in Hampton for over 20 years. She also had been employed at St Patrick School in Portsmouth as a bookkeeper.
She loved gardening with her dog Oreo at her side; was a member of the Book Club at the Berwick Public Library, enjoyed geneology and researching the entire family history; discussing politics, and most importantly was devoted to her Catholic faith. Barbara was also an avid supporter of Salesian Missions and Priests For Life, as well as many other charitable organizations.
Besides her husband, William Sr., Barbara was preceded in death by her son, William Jr., and a brother, William Cohen.
Survivors include five children, Michael Devanna of Jacksonville, Fla., Denise Foster of Franklin, N.H., Deborah Metcalf (Richard) of Eliot, Maine, Mary Metcalf of Berwick, Maine and April Cote (James) of Somersworth, N.H.; a brother, Robert Cohen (Stephanie) of Peabody, Mass.; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Monday, April 29, 2019, wake services will be at 5:30 p.m., at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately for the family. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, East Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting: www.stjude.org/donate/. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019