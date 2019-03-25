|
DOVER, N.H. – Barbara A. Huppe, 85 died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Clipper Harbor Home in Portsmouth.
She was born July 7, 1933 in Sanford, Maine the daughter of Walter and Rose (Theberge) Norman.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.
Family meant everything to her and she was happiest when family and friends were around, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had baked or sweet treats for anyone that visited.
She will always be remembered and sadly missed for her warm heart, quick wit, sense of humor and her competitive side where she was always up for a good card game.
Barbara was a member of St. Mary and St. Charles Church where she volunteered many hours in support of her church and community.
Members of her family include her children, Donna Libby and her husband, Charles of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Daniel Huppe and his wife, Melanie of Dover, John Huppe and his wife, Kimberlee of Wells, Maine, Alan Huppe and his wife, Catherine of Georgetown, Mass. and Ann Junkins and her husband, Guy of Dover; 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Huppe in 2017 and by her son, Thomas Huppe in 1994.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parish of the Assumption St. Joseph Church 150 Central Ave., Dover. Burial will be in the spring in St. Charles Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to, New England Hemophilia Association, 347 Washington St., Suite 401 Dedham, MA 02026, Newenglandhemophilia.org
Published in Fosters from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019