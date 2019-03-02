|
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Barbara E. Goodwin, 79, of Riverview Drive, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 in York Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Biddeford, Maine, July 23, 1939.
Barbara and her husband Arnold Ashline raised their family in Berwick and were the proprietors of Ashline's Upholstery. After Arnold's death, Barbara married Perley Goodwin and they resided in North Berwick.
She was an avid quilter and created many heirlooms for family. She'll be fondly remembered as an awesome, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Arnold Ashline; second husband, Perley Goodwin and daughter, Patricia Covel. Surviving are her three sons, Frank Ashline of Rochester, N.H., James Ashline of Farmington, N.H., Thomas Ashline and wife Barbara of Eliot, Maine; two daughters, Dorothy (Dolly) Fisher and husband Michael of Berwick, Maine, Joyce DeRoy and husband Charles of Sharps Chapel, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and her "special" new grandson, Dan Cawley.
SERVICES: At Barbara's request, there will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2019