|
|
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Barbara M. (MacKenzie) Fitzmaurice, 83, of North Berwick, Maine passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was born on August 14, 1935 to the late Walter A. and Edith M. MacKenzie in Portsmouth, N.H.
After graduating from Hampton High School and Academy in 1953, Barbara went on to attend college at New England School of Theology in Brookline, Mass. She continued her education in later years, and obtained her B.S. in Human Services from New Hampshire College in Manchester, N.H.
Throughout her life, Barbara enjoyed working at various occupations, including at Blue Cross/Blue Shield, teaching hobby ceramics for 10 years, serving as a hospice volunteer in Cheshire County, N.H., and most recently worked as a Social Worker at Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood, N.H., before she retired in 1996.
Barbara had a constant love of learning and research, and kept active taking courses at local colleges, enjoyed various book discussion groups, and was a member of the North Berwick Historical Society, as well as of the Strafford County Genealogic Society, and Prince Edward Island Genealogical Society.
Barbara is predeceased by her husband Donald Fitzmaurice, and her son, Mark D. Johnson, and is survived by daughters Jeanne Lester, Anne Miller, step-daughters Donna Dunn, Ellen Fitzmaurice, Ann Grenier, and Linda Stewart, as well as many grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her four siblings, David MacKenzie, Irma Westerbeck, Alexander MacKenzie, and Gail Lillios, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Throughout her life, Barbara enjoyed dancing, gardening, plants and flowers, and had a deep love of the ocean. Barbara's creative and artistic ideas kept her busy with sewing, pressing dried flowers, and making ceramics, as well.
SERVICES: A Memorial get together of family and friends will be held on June 15. Due to her deep love of flowers, the family requests that if desired, a memorial bouquet be sent to nursing home of your choice or a memorial donation be made to the Shriners Burn Hospital of Blossom Street, in Boston, Mass. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019