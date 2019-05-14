|
|
MANCHESTER - Barbara Simons Bristol passed peacefully the morning of Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 86.
SERVICES: Celebration of Life will be held on May 17, 2019 located at Nottingham Town Offices, Rec. Center, 139 Stage Rd., Nottingham, N.H., between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where everyone can share their favorite stories they have of Barbara. Private Family services will be held at South Side Cemetery at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barbara's name to , https://alz.org.
Published in Fosters from May 14 to May 17, 2019