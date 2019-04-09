|
EXETER - Benjamin (Benny) J. Dagostino, Sr., a first generation American, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home just shy of his 95th birthday. He was born April 12, 1924 in Brighton, Mass.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Joan (Eno), his son Ben Jr. and wife Ruthan of Exeter, his daughter, Lyn and husband Jon Drake of Rye, two cherished grandsons, Mark and Matthew and five great-grandchildren, Sophia, Michael, Bianca, Kyle, and Mason. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Jr. of Exeter along with many nieces and nephews.
Benny was predeceased by his son Michael in 1970 along with five siblings, Mike, Tony, Evelyn, Lena and Louise, his parents Frank and Maria (Iannarelli), who immigrated to America from Italy.
Benny attended both Dover and Exeter high schools and after graduation from Exeter proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on submarine chasers and on the destroyer Thomas E. Fraser in the Pacific theater. He was also a proud champion Golden Glove boxer in the Navy. After discharge he worked at the Exeter Rose Farm, his family's business. In 1952, Benny established Benny's Real Estate and ran a successful real estate business until his passing.
At Benny's request, there will be no calling hours, and a private burial will take place at Exeter Cemetery for family.
Arrangements are by Brewitt Funeral Home of Exeter. Please sign their on-line guest book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rockingham VNA & Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833 whom the family thanks for their wonderful staff and their care of Benny.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019