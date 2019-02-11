|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Bernard Chase, 89, of 92 Rochester Hill Road died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.
He was born Aug. 10, 1929 in Rochester the son of the late Howard and Winona (Wormwood) Chase and has resided in Rochester all of his life. He graduated from Spaulding High School class of 1947 and worked at Simplex Wire and Cable for 32 years. Bernard proudly served in the U.S. Army. He also owned and operated the Pine View Mobile Home Park for 54 years. He also operated Chase's Electrical for 51 years. Bernard enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, and spending time at their camp on Great East Lake. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing pool with good friends and family.
The widower of Geraldine (Schafer) Chase who died in 2016 and who he had been married to for 62 years; daughters, Shirley (Kevin) Mathews, Beverly (Karl) Dahl; grandchildren, Keith (Chloe) Mathews, Paul (Kendra) Mathews, Ashley Dahl; great grandchild, Clara Mathews; special friends, Terri Whitten, Shawn Libby, Scott Cleveland; and David Lamper. He was preceded in death by brothers, Dean and Norman Chase.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Monday, Feb. 11, 2018 6 to 8 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H.
The funeral service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
Burial will be in Rochester Cemetery in the spring.
