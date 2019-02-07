|
|
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Betty Ann (Brock) McGuire loving wife of 60 years to James J. McGuire Jr. died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by love. She was born on February 24, 1936 in Claremont, N.H., to the late Rodney E. and Gladys Harding Brock.
Raised and educated in Claremont, N.H., Betty went to Keene State College and became a school teacher and this is where she met the love of her life. Together they raised four children living in Hamilton, Mass., for almost 40 years. Once retired, they moved to North Berwick, Maine where they enjoyed over 20 happy years. Betty loved spending time with family and friends, camping at Ayer Lake, sewing, knitting and her coffee and ice cream.
Besides her husband, Betty is survived by her three children, James J. McGuire III and his wife Simalay of Ridge, N.H., Maureen M. Timony and her husband Dennis of Nottingham, N.H., Patrick K. McGuire of West Newbury, Mass., and a daughter-in-law Christine McGuire of Georgetown, Mass. She predeceased by her son Timothy J. McGuire. Betty had two granddaughters, Megan E. Glavin and Kaitlin J. McGuire, and one great-granddaughter, Hailey M. Woods. She also has many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition she is survived by her sisters, Joan M. Caron and her husband Robert of Ashland, Mass., and Beverly Aubuchon and her husband David of Whidbey Island, Wash.; her sister-in-law Pricilla Brock of Lake Wales, Fla.; brother-in-law Edward P. McGuire of Topsham, Maine; and sister-in-Law Geraldine McGuire of Orlando, Fla. She is predeceased by her brother Rodney G. Brock. Plus Betty had many loving nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, ME 03906, (207)676-2622.
In lieu of flowers the family of Betty would appreciate donations be made to either the Wentworth Home Care and Hospice (0912), an Amedisys partner, 9 Andrews Road, Somersworth, NH 03878 or on their Website: https://www.amedisys.com/services/hospice-care/volunteers-and-donations/ or the Berwick Public Library, which Betty was an active member of for many years, at 103 Old Pine Hill Rd., P.O. Box 838, Berwick, ME 03901 or on their website: https://www.berwick.lib.me.us/.
