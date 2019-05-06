|
MILTON, N.H. - Bonny J. Goodale, 66 died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer.
She was born March 2, 1953 in Dover, N.H. the daughter of the late Harold and Jean (Desitel) Arkwell.
Bonny has resided in Milton since 1999 and worked as a computer programmer for TDS and Bay Ring Company. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, Thursday lunches with the girls, and relaxing with her camp friends in Errol, N.H.
The widow of Christian Goodale, she is survived by her son, Brandon Stachura and wife Heather; daughter, Toni Diaco and husband John, all of Rochester; grandchildren, Cambria Maguire and husband Frank, Courtney Huntress and husband Wesley, Ashlin Diaco, Brienna Cangello, Abigail Henderson, Griffin Stachura; great grandson, Declan Maguire; brothers, Alan Arkwell and wife Karen, David Arkwell and wife Lona, Gary Arkwell and partner Greg Reed; her best friends, Janice Bandouveres, Gail Tsoronis, Dottie Bridges, and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H.
A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery Dover, N.H. following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth Douglass Hospital.
Published in Fosters from May 6 to May 9, 2019