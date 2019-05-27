|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Bradbury E. Sherwood, 88, of Rochester, N.H., entered heaven Monday morning, May 20, 2019. He retained his sense of humor even as he weakened from complications related to his recurring battle with cancer. Just a week before his passing, he referred to never aging beyond 39 years. When his children turned 40, they reminded him, with a chuckle, that he cannot be younger than his children.
"Bashful" Brad was born in Portsmouth, N.H., as the eldest son of the late Norman B. Sherwood, originally from Portsmouth, N.H., and Dorothy (Pettigrew) Sherwood, originally from Kittery, Maine. He is survived by his sister, Rebecca (Sherwood) Tarlton of Southbury, Conn., and his brother Walter Sherwood and wife Isobel (Low) of Gahanna, Ohio. He is predeceased by his youngest brother, Paul Sherwood, as well as his brother-in-law Donald Tarlton.
He married Beverly Robinson in 1973 and would have celebrated 46 years of marriage on May 26, 2019. Along with his wife, "Bashful" Brad is survived by his children, Christina Emery; Bradbury Sherwood and wife Robin; Jennie Schroeter and husband Lee; and Michael Sherwood and wife Sue and by his stepchildren, Candy Bringhurst; Kevin Bringhurst and wife Rebecca; and Scott Bringhurst. He had seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son-in-law, Robert Emery.
He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1950 and immediately entered the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years. He worked at Harris Graphics in Dover, N.H., for over 30 years in a variety of functions including clerical, machinist and shop first aid. He was also a first responder for the town of Barrington, N.H. Before his retirement, he was employed at Ed Byrnes Chevrolet in Dover, N.H., and Strafford Guidance Center.
"Bashful" Brad received this nickname during his time as a musician. He was a talented singer and guitar player focusing on country, country western and gospel. He performed as the lead singer and guitarist in his band The Bashful Brad Country Four. He played music not only in night clubs and restaurants but also at many nursing homes throughout New Hampshire and Maine. Most important to him was sharing his music at church during morning worship service.
He was a faithful member of the Church of God in Rochester, N.H., where he served as a member of the worship committee, sang in the choir and played guitar. He was also a member of Masonic Temple Humane Lodge No. 21, York Rite Templar Chapter 20, American Legion Post 7 in Rochester, N.H., and .
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. 03867. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Edgerly with the burial to follow at the Rochester Cemetery.
Published in Fosters from May 27 to May 30, 2019