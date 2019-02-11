|
DOVER - Brian A. Schultz, 14, of Cottonwood Drive died at his home on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
Born Aug. 18, 2004 in Methuen, Mass., he was a freshman at Dover High School. Brian was a percussionist in the Green Wave Marching Band and the Concert Band. He enjoyed playing keyboards, video games, and hanging out with his friends.
Brian is survived by his maternal grandparents Brian and Kimberly Fanning of Dover and Barbara Fanning of South Carolina; brother Daniel Schultz of Dover; mother Elizabeth Schultz and half-brother Nickolas of Florida; great grandparents James R. and Theresa Fanning of Massachusetts; uncles Jacob Fanning of New Hampshire, Nathan Fanning of West Virginia, and Andrew Fanning of Florida; as well as many other Fanning family members.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave Dover, N.H. A service will follow at the Funeral Home at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cocheco Valley Humane Society, 262 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820. A memorial brick in Brian's name will be placed on the garden walkway of their new facility, honoring Brian's love for his cats.
