ROCHESTER - Carl E. Cosgrove, 70, of Birchwood Avenue, died suddenly Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He was born June 17, 1948 In Rochester the son of the late Elliot and Estella (Woodbury) Cosgrove.
Carl was a graduate of Spaulding High School, Class of 1966 and Southern NH University in 1970. He served in the NH National Guard and had a long career in marketing and sales.
Carl married the love of his life Susan Gagne on June 21, 1969 and together they raised four children; Kimberly (Michael) Grenier, Wakefield, N.H., Christopher (Santa-Maria) Cosgrove, Saco, Maine, Sarah (Matthew) Elia, Kennebunk, Maine, Amanda (Gary) Noyes, Rochester, N.H.
Carl enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved watching sports especially the Red Sox and Patriots. He particularly enjoyed the four and half month cross country trip in his motorhome. Carl was a great connoisseur of anything sweet.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan (Gagne) Cosgrove, his children; nine grandchildren, Michael, Andrew, Hannah, Alex, Anna, Sean, Gwen, Natalie, Samuel; sisters, Beverly Meattey, Rochester, Edith Brown, Port Richie, Fla., sister-in-law, Dorothy Cosgrove. He was predeceased by his brother, Elliot, Jr.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Monday, March 11, 2019, 4-7 p.m., at the R. M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. The funeral service will be Tuesday, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rochester Cemetery Rochester, N.H. in the spring.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Cornerstone Hospice and VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019