ROCHESTER, N.H. - Carol Ann Chick, 81, of Harding Street died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a period of failing health.
She was born Dec. 11, 1937 in Rochester the daughter of the late George and Ragna (Antonsen) Chick and has resided in Rochester all of her life. She retired from the Public Service Company after 36 years of service in the office and the line department. She was an active member of the PSNH retiree association.
Carolyn was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Rochester where she served on the financial, Audit, organ, and United Methodist Women's committees and was an usher and an office volunteer. She served on the Board of the Rochester Fellowship Kitchen when it started in 1983 and worked for many years as a volunteer. As a member of the James Farrington-Pleiades Chapter # 7 O.E.S. she was the worthy matron three times and Grand Esther in 1973 to 1974; grand representative from 1968 to 1971 to Washington, D.C. and again from 2002 to 2004.
She is survived by three cousins and her church family.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 34 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H. with Rev. Jeff Hunt officiating. Private burial will be in Rochester Cemetery, Rochester, N.H.
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Rochester, N.H. or the Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, Mass. 02062.
Published in Fosters from July 9 to July 12, 2019