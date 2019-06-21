|
ROCHESTER -Carroll Ellis, 80, died following a brief illness on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Hyder Hospice House in Dover. The family is grateful for the care and respect provided by Hyder Hospice. Carroll was born October 20, 1938, in Rochester, N.H., the son of Leon and Jeannette (Ward) Ellis.
A proud veteran, Carroll served in the US Navy during the Korean War and spent four years on the USS Gearing DD-710. He married Theresa (St. George) Ellis of Pittsfield, N.H., they enjoyed 51 years of marriage when Carroll was predeceased by Terry in 2014. Carroll always said that Terry "decorated his life".
A salesman for Wonder Bread for 38 years, Carroll enjoyed family camping at Sebago Lake every summer and many trips chasing the sunshine with Terry. Retirement brought a part-time job at Granite Ford and increased travel with Terry, especially to Navy Reunions all over the country. Carroll loved sports and would be found at various hockey rinks and ball fields, watching his children and grandchildren doing what they loved. He was one of many helping hands, with lawnmower and chainsaw in tow, during the construction of Roger Allen Park in 1980. He was also part of a neighborhood group who maintained Keay Field for many to enjoy.
Carroll was proud of his family. Survivors include his children, Karen Sprague and her husband, Ron of Rochester, Joni Ward and her husband, Willie of Palmer, A.K., Jon Ellis and his wife, Shana of Rochester, Stepsons, Donald Brock of Rochester, Alan Brock of Milton, Robert Brock and his wife, Susan of Wolfeboro, as well as nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Friends may call at the H.J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester on Monday, June 24, from 5-7 p.m., followed by a brief service. Burial with Military Honors will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery at 11 a.m., on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Folds of Honor at foldsofhonor.org or Department 13, Tulsa, OK, 74182, or SHS Hockey, 21 Copper Lane, Rochester, NH 03867. To sign the online guestbook, please visit GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from June 21 to June 24, 2019