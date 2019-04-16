|
|
DOVER - Catherine "Kay" Cole, 90, of Dover, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Riverside Rest Home. Born in Newburyport, Mass., she was the daughter of William and Mary Carlin.
She is survived by her daughters, Joanne (Mike) Wawrzkiewicz of Rochester; Julie (Mitch) Carr and Susan (Duane) Marland of Two Rivers, Wisconsin; and grandchildren Nicole (Mike) Parks, Justin Richardson and Breana Wawrzkiewicz. She was preceded in death by husband Jim Cole and son Larry Cole.
Kay loved animals, and was beloved by students and parents as a bus driver for the Dover School District, where she achieved Driver of the Year.
SERVICES: A private celebration of life is planned. The family thanks the staff at Riverside and requests memorial donations go to Cocheco Valley Humane Society, 262 County Farm Rd., Dover NH 03820.To sign our online guest book go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019