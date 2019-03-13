|
DOVER - After a courageous battle with cancer, Cathleen "Cathy" H. Coakley died peacefully in her home surrounded by loving friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
A graduate of the University of New Hampshire, she began her teaching career at Oyster River High School in Durham, where she coached the girls' basketball team. In her tenure, the Bobcats won back to back State Championships. Twice she was named coach of the year.
Her coaching career included stops at UNH, Fordham, Northeastern and JMU. In 2009 she returned to UNH as Coordinator of Student Athlete Development, a position she held until her passing.
SERVICES: A celebration honoring her life will take place on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the UNH Field House, Durham, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following charities: Dover Children's Home, 207 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820 or to St. Thomas More Church, 6 Madbury Rd., Durham, NH 03824.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019