ROCHESTER - Charles H. White, Jr., 63, has left us on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 to join his predeceased partner of more than 28 years, David N. Raymond.



Chuck was born to Charles H. White and Beatrice (Boyd) White in Winchester, Mass. Chuck leaves behind his beloved dog, Abigail.



Chuck is survived by his Dad of Wakefield, N.H., and his three sisters, Judith, Victoria and Sandra.



He enjoyed his travels accompanied by his partner David. He also loved spending his summers camping at Shore Hills Campground in Booth Bay, Maine. The tone and body language exhibited as he told stories of travels and planned adventures let all around him feel his passion. Boxes of photos and refrigerator magnets from past destinations tell us his story. Although Chuck enjoyed his work, his work didn't define the man he was.



He is to be remembered as the friendly helpful person he was. His one-line jokes and jovial nature will be missed. Anyone who interacted with him could see the undying smile in his eyes that lasted until the end. In his own words, "I have no regrets for the life I had, only sadness for planned future travels that will not happen."



May your soul find peace and your spirit have the freedom to see all you dreamed of.



Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H.; to sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com. Published in Fosters from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019