DOVER, N.H. - Charlotte Colleen O'Brien, 89, of 195 Dover Point Road (formally 40 Chestnut Street #309) died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Ann's Nursing Center. She passed away peacefully two weeks prior to her 90th birthday.



Charlotte was born on April 1, 1929 in Rockland, Mich., the youngest daughter of Fred and Elsie (Tackmier) LaVeau.



Charlotte grew up in the upper peninsula of Michigan as the daughter of a railroad conductor for the Milwaukee Road Railroad. As a military wife, she relocated to New Hampshire in 1966 where she worked as Surgical Technician at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital while also raising her family. Her drive for life focused around her five children. Her contagious smile, her warmth as a human being and her unwavering strength to overcome adversity were Charlotte's true gifts. She enjoyed trips to Arizona, visiting Hilton Park, relaxing in her backyard screen house and creating lasting memories with loved ones. Her hobbies included bingo, cribbage and calligraphy. Charlotte's zest for life would not be outmatched. She was one of a kind, a loving mother and best friend.



Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters. She is survived by her five children: Gregory Hill of Apache Junction, Ariz.; Terry (Cheryl) Hill of Barrington, N.H.; Michelle Hill-Dugal of Freedom, Penn.; Kelley (Ray) Kieffer of Gilbert, Ariz.; Tammy Spear of Rollinsford, N.H.; 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, March 30th at St. Ann's Nursing Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations in Charlotte's memory can be made to St. Ann's Nursing Center.



