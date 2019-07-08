|
DOVER - Charlotte S. Davis, 87, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019 after a period of failing health surrounded by her family and cat, "Liberace."
She was born on Dec. 2, 1931 in Falmouth Foreside, Maine, the daughter of Edward and Edna (Ordway) Strobridge. She grew up in Dover with her mother, grandmother and godmother. She graduated from Dover High School in 1950 and went on to attend the University of New Hampshire (class of 1954). It was during this time, she met the love of her life attorney Glenn G. Davis, while working in the medical office of Dr. David Eastman in Somersworth, N.H. Following their marriage in 1954, she and Glenn built a home on Glenview Road in Somersworth and raised their boys. After Glen's sudden passing in the summer of 1987, Charlotte lived at the Glenview Road house for many more years, prior to moving to Langdon Place of Dover in 2003.
In addition to being a devoted wife, a loving mother and proud Nana, Charlotte was an avid reader, flower gardener and antique collector. She was very talented at handcrafts and created many beautiful pieces of needlepoint and cross stitch, jewelry and baskets. Although Charlotte didn't have an athletic bone in her body, she volunteered countless hours to the Somersworth-Berwick youth baseball, football, and ice hockey programs, ensuring participation for a generation of youth athletes. Charlotte was a true animal lover and during the 70s and 80s, "four-legged" members of the Davis household included up to seven cats, six dogs and three horses.
Members of her family include her son, Dr. Wendell P. Davis and his wife Pam of Durham, N.H. and their children Elliot Davis and Catherine Davis, both of Dover, N.H.; her son Lincoln T. Davis and his wife Kristin of Madbury, N.H. and their children Rebekah Burns of Quincy, Mass., Susannah Warden of West Newbury, Mass. and Christian Davis of Boston, Mass.; and her foster daughter Donna Brock and her husband Paul of Chandler, Ariz. and their children Emily Kareiva of Omaha, Neb., Jared and Wesley Brock, both of Tempe, Ariz. and Ethan Brock of Providence, R.I. Charlotte was blessed with three great grandchildren, Lincoln and Harrison Kareiva and Grace Elizabeth Warden, as well as, many nieces and nephews on the Davis side of the family.
Finally, the family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and thanks to her extended family at Langdon Place of Dover for the wonderful care and companionship they provided Charlotte and her pets during her 16 years as a resident.
A celebration of Charlotte's life is planned later this summer at Langdon Place for the staff, family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Charlotte's love of animals, the family asks that a donation be made to FuRRR Feline Rescue (furrr.org) or to the Cocheco Valley Humane Society (cvhsonline.org).
