Chellis Weeks
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
Chellis Weeks


1938 - 2019
Chellis Weeks Obituary
ROCHESTER - Chellis Weeks, 80, of Portland Street, died Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital. He was born in Rochester on August 16, 1938 the son of the late Quintin and Ruth Weeks.

Chellis was a lifelong resident of Rochester and worked as a tool & die man at Thompson Center Arms. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 7 and the Rochester Elks. Chellis was an avid hunter and fisherman and a true sportsman. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by son, Duane Weeks; grandchildren, Candace (Brendan) Martell, Malinda Brown and PJ Viekman; great-grandchildren, Parker, Sadie-Mae, Mason and Harper; sister, Dawna Parshley; brothers, Dennis and Brian Weeks; and nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019
