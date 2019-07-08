Home

C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Cheryl Daudelin
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
Cheryl E. Daudelin


1947 - 2019
Cheryl E. Daudelin Obituary
MIDDLETON, N.H. - Cheryl E. Daudelin, age 72, of King's Highway in Middleton, died at home with her family by her side on Friday, July 5, 2019, due to ALS.

Born April 15, 1947 at home in Kezar Falls, Maine, the daughter of Wilmer E. and Marion E. (Hall) Seamans, before moving to Effingham, her mother remarried Bill H. Kirker, III. Cheryl also lived in Farmington and resided in Middleton for 45 years.

Cheryl and husband Vincent owned and operated Vinnie's Pizza in Farmington for 45 years. She retired from Thompson Center Arms.

She enjoyed her place in Maine for many years, fishing, gardening and watching wildlife.

Survived by her husband of 49 years, Vincent Daudelin and their two daughters: Vicki Chapman and husband James Demeritt and April Everngam, five grandchildren: Joseph Johnston, Arie Johnston, Ethan Everngam, Lysa Chapman and Amy Chapman, two great grandchildren: Hannah Gough and Ryan Gough, her brother Richard Seamans, also many nieces, nephews and sister in law Priscilla Perron.

Predeceased by her brother David Seamans.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Cornerstone VNA/Hospice, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, NH 03867, or ALS Foundation. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
Published in Fosters from July 8 to July 11, 2019
