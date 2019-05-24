|
DOVER - It is with great sadness that the family of Christina Davis, 86, of Dover, N.H., announces her passing at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and passed peacefully into God's care. Born in Dunilewicz, Poland on April 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Leopold and Janina (Poletek) Kleindienst.
Christina is survived by her daughters Barbara Davis (Thomas Starnes) of Washington, DC and Elizabeth Davis (James Casey) of Roxbury, Maine; her sisters Jadwiga Kalabinski and Regina McNeely of Randolph, Mass.; six grandchildren, Cory Davis (Lynette), Rachel Sorrentino (Thomas), Joseph Starnes, Daniel Starnes, Mariah DesMarais, Madeleine Davis; great-grandchildren; former husband Richard Davis; and many nieces, nephews and their families.
She was predeceased by her son, William Davis, and her sister, Halina Kaminski (Henry).
Christina and her family emigrated to the United States from Germany in 1949, after being liberated from a "displaced persons" camp where they had lived since the end of World War II. After settling in Boston, Christina earned her high school diploma from Concord High School in Concord, Mass., and went on to obtain a degree from Chandler Secretarial School working briefly at Hemphill Noyes, a brokerage firm in Boston.
After living many years in the greater Boston area and a brief time in Maine, Christina (also known as Chris or Chrissy by close friends) settled in Dover in 1971, where she raised her three children. She worked at Weeks' Family Restaurant from 1971 until its closing in 1995. A brief time working at Peppercorns, another local restaurant, was enjoyed until her retirement. All who worked with and knew Chris, loved her indelible spirit, keen sense of humor and strong character.
She was a caring neighbor and friend to many in her neighborhood. Her sisters, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all of their spouses will remember her generous and sweet soul as well as her strength and perseverance. Chris loved nothing more than having her family visit and spend time with her. Gathering at her home in Dover was a family tradition that will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Christina Davis on Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, on the corner of Chestnut and Third Street, Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy at https://www.mda.org/ or by mail at, 1 Sundial Ave., #208N Manchester, NH 03103 or the at https://www.cancer.org/ or by mail at 2 Commerce Dr., #110, Bedford, NH 03110.
Published in Fosters from May 24 to May 27, 2019