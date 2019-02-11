|
DURHAM – Christopher H. Glidden, 52, of Durham, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 from complications from pancreatic cancer.
Chris was born April 3, 1966 in Waterville, Maine to Mary (Magee) Stevenson and the late Gary Glidden. He graduated from Ledyard High School in Ledyard, Conn. in 1984. After serving in the U.S. Army, Chris attended the University of New Hampshire where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in History. He later earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Franklin Pierce College.
In recent years, Chris was employed by Phillips Exeter Academy. During his tenure, Chris worked in the Admissions Department as the Director of Admission Operations, and most recently as the Director of the Office of the Principal.
In addition to his mother, Chris is survived by his wife Mary (Joyce) Glidden, his children, Victoria and Jane Glidden both of Dover, Daniel Vaughn of Rochester, Katherine Vaughn of Durham and Sarah Vaughn of West Orange, N.J., his stepfather Thomas Stevenson of Montclair, Va., his siblings, Kelly Stockwell (Jason) of Charlotte, Vt., Timothy Stevenson (Beth) of Alexandria, Va., Anthony Stevenson (Emily) of Fredericksburg, Va., his brothers in law Brian Joyce (Diane) of Vista, Calif., Timothy Joyce of Cape May, N.J. and Dennis Joyce of West Palm Beach, Fla. Chris will also be remembered by his nieces, extended family, and dear friends.
SERVICES: The family wishes to express their gratitude to Chris's friends and extended family, to the Academy, and to the medical community that supported him during his illness. Those wishing to attend, visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockingham County VNA and Hospice or to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2019