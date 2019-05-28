|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Corinne E. Pritchard, 90, of Adrien Circle, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, peacefully at Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 25, 1928 in Rochester, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Norman and Katherine (Hussey) Griffin.
Corinne is a lifelong resident of Rochester. She was a graduate of Spaulding High School, Class of 1946. She worked as a bank teller at Northeast Bank in Auburn, Maine. Later she also worked for the school lunch program in the Rochester School system. Corinne loved to attend services at the Bethany United Methodist Church in East Rochester, N.H. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her loving nieces and nephews.
Members of her family include her nieces Nancy Tilton of Rochester and Katherine Griffin of Rochester, her nephew, Robert Griffin of Rochester, great nieces and nephews and three great great nieces. She is also survived by a stepson, Stanley Anderson, of Long Island, N.Y.
There are no visitation hours.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 29, at 1 p.m. at the Rochester Cemetery on Franklin Street.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the on Corinne's behalf.
Published in Fosters from May 28 to May 31, 2019